AGL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.6%)
ANL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
AVN 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
EFERT 76.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
EPCL 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.6%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.86%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
GGGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
KEL 2.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.78%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
OGDC 79.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
PAEL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.39%)
PRL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.3%)
TPLP 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
TREET 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 108.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.91%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
WAVES 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.86%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,051 Increased By 72.3 (1.82%)
BR30 14,300 Increased By 325.8 (2.33%)
KSE100 40,934 Increased By 513.8 (1.27%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 243.3 (1.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2023 10:58am
Follow us

JERUSALEM: Two Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, were shot dead during clashes with the Israeli military near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early on Monday, Palestinian sources said.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed soldiers were operating in the area in order to demolish the home of assailants Israel says were involved in the killing of an Israeli soldier last year.

The statement did not confirm the fatalities.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Last year saw the worst levels of violence in the occupied West Bank in more than a decade, much of it concentrated around Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin, with at least 150 Palestinians and more than 20 Israelis killed.

MENA Two Palestinians West Bank raids

Comments

1000 characters

Two Palestinians killed in West Bank raids, Palestinians say

President refuses to sign UC seat bill, censures govt

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

New Zealand race to 119-0 at lunch in second Pakistan Test

PKR registers losses

Read more stories