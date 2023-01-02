AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

Ali Hussain Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 08:44am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan sought consular access to missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners from India, as the two sides exchanged the lists of prisoners of their respective nationals in each other’s prisons under a 2008 consular access accord.

“Today, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody,” Foreign Office said in a statement, adding that the simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008.

Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

The statement added that the government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen.

Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

The Indian government also shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen.

Separately, the statement added that Pakistan has requested for early release and repatriation of its 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen, who have completed their respective sentence and their national status stands confirmed.

Furthermore, it added that a request for grant of consular access to missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners has also been made.

