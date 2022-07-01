ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
Pakistan, India exchange list of prisoners

  • There are 461 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 345 civilians and 116 fishermen
BR Web Desk 01 Jul, 2022

Pakistan and India exchanged on Friday the list of prisoners in each other's custody, a practice that has been going on since 1992.

The Foreign Office (FO) in a statement issued today said that Islamabad shared with the Indian High Commission a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 633 fishermen.

India, meanwhile, has 461 Pakistanis in its prisons, including 345 civilians and 116 fishermen.

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on completion of jail terms

"This step is consistent with clause (i) of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 01 January and 01 July every year," the FO said.

Last month, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen upon the completion of their jail term.

The released fishermen were repatriated via Wagah Border to India.

"Given the humanitarian nature of the prisoner's issue, Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit," the FO had said at the time.

