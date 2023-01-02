Fazl alleges KP, Punjab govts spending funds on IK

PESHAWAR: Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has lamented that both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments are spending their resources on PTI Chairman Imran Khan while decrying at the poor security situation in the KP.

The Maulana was talking to the media after attending the All Parties Conference (APC) held under the aegis of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Peshawar on Sunday. He presided over the moot.

He talked about the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the KP province, the economic quagmire and non-serious steps being taken by the provincial government.

He called upon the KP government to take immediate measures to restore peace in the province. He expressed his concern over corruption in the province. He said that the PTI-led governments in both KP and Punjab were denying basic amenities to people. “But these governments are spending their resources on Imran Khan.”

He pointed out that no network of mega projects was laid in the north western province. He said that the suggestions that were made at the JUI APC today would be sent to the federal government.

Maulana Fazl maintained that the opponents were creating hurdles in the way of the government. He said that the country was saved from default with the efforts of the coalition government.

Hitting out at the PTI chief, the Maulana said that Imran was at a loss to fathom how come it was possible that Pakistan did not default.

Later, the All Parties Conference unanimously endorsed a resolution, in which it expressed serious concern over the fresh wave of terrorism, incidents of targeted killing, kidnapping for ransom, and looting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and attributed to government incompetence and wrongful policies. The conference made it clear that there is no such thing as government in the province; robbers, looters, extortionists have been given free hand; the people are insecure and the government and its ministers are engaged in corruption and extortion.

In light of the events, the conference comprising leaders of all political parties warned the government to take immediate steps to restore peace and order in the province; otherwise, the opposition parties of the province may consider a tough decision against the government.

The conference expressed concern over the poor economic situation of the province, the highest debts in history, nepotism, and ongoing corruption in the province. It said that the rulers who have occupied the province for nine years have taken loans of Rs900 billion in the 75-year history and have indebted the poor province.

While in 2007, the province obtained a loan of Rs97 billion and Rs300 billion in 2013 and Rs900 billion rupees in nine years, while no mega projects, university hospital and development projects could be given to the province. The APC demanded immediate action against those responsible in the B&T scam, Malam Jabba case, the flour, sugar scandal and the foreign funding case.

The APC also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the security forces, police and civilians in the recent Lakki Marwat Bannu Waziristan incidents and extended its heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.

Measures should be taken to prevent the situation of law and order and day-to-day incidents in the urban areas as well and provide protection to the people, the APC demanded. The conference condemned the discriminatory law passed for the benefit of caste

The APC stated that PTI is ruling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the price of flour has reached at Rs2600 per 20-kg bag as compared to price of Rs 1350 in Punjab. Therefore, the provincial government should reduce the price of flour to give relief to the people, it demanded. The APC declared the alleged behaviour of the provincial government as unconstitutional regarding the status of the central government.

