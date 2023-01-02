AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP govt has established 9 economic zones in four years: CM

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that the provincial government during last four years established nine new economic zones and revived 167 sick industrial units.

As per a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Sunday, the chief minister said that the new economic zones include Jalozai Economic Zone, Nowshehra Economic Zone (extension), D.I Khan Economic Zone, Rashakia Special Economic Zone, Chitral Economic Zone, Hattar Special Economic Zone, Bannu Economic Zone, Ghazi Economic Zone and Mohmand Economic Zone. Additionally, Daraband Special Economic Zone, Salt and Gypsum City Karak, Buner Economic Zone, Katlang Economic Zone and Mansehra Economic Zone will also be launched soon.

An investment of around Rs. 338 billion has been made in the above-mentioned economic zones wherein 167 sick industrial units have been revived and 366 new industrial units established.

He termed industrial development of vital importance for economic stability and said that the incumbent provincial government is paying special attention to the industrial sector with the aim of creating employment and livelihood opportunities. He added that the provincial government will provide conducive environment for industrialists and attract investment.

\He made it clear that economic growth will only be possible by increasing exports through industrialization, which needs sincere leadership that is devoted towards serving common citizens.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government is working under a comprehensive and well devised strategy to develop the industrial sector on modern lines, adding that multi-dimensional development activities are in full swing across the province to stabilize the provincial economy as well as to provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Mahmood Khan stated that the provincial government is working on establishing a number of new economic zones in addition to reviving sick industries in the province. Introduction of the industrial policy 2020, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce & Trade Strategy 2020 and investment promotion strategy are amongst the important policy initiatives of his government aimed at promoting the industrial sector as per contemporary needs.

It is pertinent to mention here that 71 development schemes have been reflected in the current Provincial Annual Development Program to ensure development of the industrial sector on a sustainable basis.

In order to promote small and medium entrepreneurs in the province, Saaf Finance Scheme worth Rs. 12 billion has been launched. To promote international investment in the province, 44 MoUs worth $8.0 billion have been signed at Dubai Expo 2020.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is also taking steps to promote self-employment in the province, adding that loans of Rs one billion have been provided to youth under the first phase of the Insaf Rozgar Scheme for launching small and medium scale businesses while the second phase of Rozgar scheme has also been launched.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP Mahmood Khan KP Government KP chief minister economic zones

Comments

1000 characters

KP govt has established 9 economic zones in four years: CM

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories