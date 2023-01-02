AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gas cos asked to respond to complaints efficiently

APP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has directed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) to make a more responsive and effective mechanism to deal with citizen complaints.

He was presiding a high-level meeting here Sunday to discuss the working of gas companies and their administrative arrangements to address citizens’ complaints. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Petroleum Capt Muhammad Mahmood (retd), Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan, MD SNGPL, Ali Javed Hamdani, MD SSGCL, Imran Maniar, Secretary WMS, Afzal Latif and senior officers from both sides.

The Ombudsman said that it was important that due attention and prompt administrative measures were required on the part of the utility companies while Ministry and OGRA had to exercise proper supervision to resolve public grievances.

In this respect, proposals developed by the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat were discussed and vital decisions taken to provide prompt relief to the consumers in their genuine grievances.

It was agreed that focal persons in BS-20 would be designated on behalf of the Federal Secretary Petroleum and top management of SNGPL and SSGCL within one week to coordinate with Wafaqi Mohtasib Advisors and remove bottlenecks, where necessary. The Ombudsman also asked to make slabs of outstanding dues so that low income consumers may pay it in easy instalments.

Wafaqi Mohtasib made it clear that no laxity in the implementation of the decisions will be tolerated and Heads of organizations will stand responsible. He further cautioned that some State Corporations were going to Courts against the decisions of the President of Pakistan which was a clear violation of the Cabinet’s instructions on the subject. Secretary Petroleum and respective MDs will check such instances.

The Secretary Petroleum passed directions during the meeting to Managing Directors of SNGPL and SSGCL to withdraw these cases from courts within two weeks.

OGRA ssgcl SNGPL Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi

Comments

1000 characters

Gas cos asked to respond to complaints efficiently

PM vows to steer country out of economic storm

Punjab: PM, Zardari, Fazl discuss situation

Imran Khan claims his ties with Bajwa soured over accountability drive

World Bank urged to help restructure FIIP

KTBA not happy as FBR issues audit notices to taxpayers

PKR registers losses

Prisoners’ lists exchanged: Pakistan seeks consular access to missing defence personnel

NSC resumes session today

Toyota’s Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach

Blinken discussed US-China relationship in call with Qin

Read more stories