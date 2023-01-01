AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal condoles death

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of former Pope Benedict XVI, aged 95, died on Saturday in a secluded monastery in the Vatican.

Bilawal took to Twitter to express his condolence to Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world over the passing away of the former Pope Benedict.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI. May he rest in peace. We join our Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world in prayers for His Holiness at this time of mourning,” the FM tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari former Pope Benedict XVI

Comments

1000 characters

Bilawal condoles death

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Sell-off programme: SME Bank delisted for lack of positive feedback from bidders, CCoP told

POL products’ prices kept unchanged

President urges nation to work for country’s progress

FBR misses Dec target: Rs225bn revenue shortfall

PTI files contempt petition against ECP

Raw materials of steel sector: MoF, SBP urged to instruct commercial banks to prioritise LCs

SHC dismisses petitions challenging tax on foreign assets

TLA with KIA Corp: SECP drops winding-up proceedings against Dewan Motors

LG polls: PTI urges IHC to initiate proceedings against CEC

Read more stories