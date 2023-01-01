Bilawal condoles death

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief and sorrow over the passing away of former Pope Benedict XVI, aged 95, died on Saturday in a secluded monastery in the Vatican.

Bilawal took to Twitter to express his condolence to Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world over the passing away of the former Pope Benedict.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI. May he rest in peace. We join our Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world in prayers for His Holiness at this time of mourning,” the FM tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022