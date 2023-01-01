AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
UAF underlines research work to boost productivity

Press Release Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan has urged the agricultural scientists to produce the tangible research work keeping the problems of the farming community in view and to transfer the knowledge into the goods and services that will help boost up agricultural productivity and alleviate poverty.

While addressing the faculty at the annual meeting, he said that this year the country reeled through agriculture devastation due to floods. He said we have to make concerted efforts to increase production per acre keeping in view the climate changes. He said that the UAF is trying to provide skilled manpower with the special focus on agricultural and rural development.

He said that recently, the Punjab Government has approved establishment of women hostels for 1000 students. He said that different projects approved this year for UAF include Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Women Facilitation Center, Quality Seed Production Center, National Handball Academy, and Pilot Project for Precision Agriculture and Capacity Building Center. This year, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad received a funding of eighteen billion rupees.

He urged the teachers to take all possible measures to come out with out of box solutions for the agriculture challenges. He said that the scientists won 130 research projects on the competitive ground, which will provide a basis for developing agriculture on a scientific basis by solving the problems of farmers. He said that this year, the nine training workshops for the officials of the agriculture department had been organized to equip the agriculture officers with modern agricultural and management skills.

He congratulated the campus community for being declared an Agriculture Park by the Special Technology Zone Authority. He further said that more than 125 MoUs are linked with different international institutions, which will open new avenues for agricultural development. He said that the students of the UAF have participated in extracurricular competitions this year and have secured 84 positions, which is a source of pride for us.

On this occasion, Director ORIC Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Zaheer, Director Planning and Development Irfan Abbas, Director External Linkage Dr. Waseem Akram, Director Student Affairs Dr. Nadeem Abbas, Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali, Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Awan, Chief Hall Warden Dr Jafar Jaskani, Principal Toba Tek Singh Campus Dr. Ziaur Rehman, Principal Burewala Dr. Sajid, Principal Okara Campus Dr. Tariq Aziz, Director Financial Aid Dr Muhammad Ahsan, Dr Ahmed Sattar and others also spoke on this occasion. Deans Dr Muhammad Sarwar, Dr. Qamar Bilal, Dr Masood Sadiq Butt, Dr Asghar Bajwa, Dr Hasan Sarfraz, Dr Muhammad Irshad, Dr Tariq Javed, Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif and others were also present.

