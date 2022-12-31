AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
India monitoring pharma exports to China amid COVID surge: source

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:57pm
India’s Ministry of Commerce has been asked to monitor exports of medicinal products and equipment to China to ensure domestic availability for any COVID-19 surges, according to a source familiar with the matter.

India’s Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, asked pharma companies and senior government officials to review availability of medicines, and monitor their stocks and prices in a meeting on Thursday, the source told Reuters.

China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day

The pharma companies were also asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario and ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs including COVID drugs, the source said.

