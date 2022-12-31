AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No change in prices of petroleum products for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

  • Says OGRA sent summary seeking increase in rates
BR Web Desk Published December 31, 2022 Updated December 31, 2022 05:44pm
Follow us

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said Saturday that the government will maintain the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

In a press conference, he added that international oil prices are on an uptrend due to which the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) sought an increase in domestic rates of petroleum products. The government, however, rejected the increase, he said.

The price of petrol will remain unchanged at Rs214.8 per litre while diesel will be sold at Rs227.80 per litre till mid-January 2023.

Kerosene oil will be sold at Rs171.83 per litre while light diesel oil will be sold at Rs169 per litre.

“Kerosene is used by the low-income segment for heating needs,” Dar said.

Earlier, the market anticipated no change in the prices of petroleum products.

On December 15, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the price of petrol was being reduced by Rs10 and diesel was being brought down by Rs7.5 per litre, Aaj News reported. Following the reduction, the price of petrol fell to Rs214.8 per litre, while that of diesel dropped to Rs227.80 per litre with effect from December 16.

“The prime minister wants that we should pass maximum relief to the public and we have been implementing that since October 30," he said in a televised address.

“According to our calculations, petrol prices — that are Rs224.80 — will be reduced by Rs10 to Rs214.8 after midnight. High-speed diesel will be decreased by Rs7.5 to Rs227.80,” the finance minister said.

Dar said that kerosene oil would cost Rs171.83 after a decrease of Rs10 and the price of light diesel oil would be reduced by Rs10 to Rs169 per litre as well.

Pakistan petrol price ex depot prices of petrol

Comments

1000 characters

No change in prices of petroleum products for next fortnight: Ishaq Dar

No ban on pillion riding in Karachi: Sharjeel Memon

Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy

Former pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95

Russia defence chief says victory ‘inevitable’ in NYE message

UN vote on Israel’s occupation ‘a victory’, Palestinians say

Spain imposes Covid tests for China arrivals

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Govt decides to outsource topmost airports

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

Read more stories