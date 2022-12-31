AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse sectors

Naveed Butt Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for accelerated engagements and cooperation with Norway in diverse sectors including trade, business, investment, green energy, education, skill development, defence and exports of Pakistan’s cost-effective but highly prized fruit and vegetables.

The president made these remarks while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Friday.

The president said there was a need to substantially enhance bilateral trade from its existing volume of $128.404 million which did not represent the true potential by promoting exports of traditional and non-traditional products and services to the rich and affluent market of Norway.

He advised the ambassador-designate to proactively engage and interact with Pakistani expatriates, provide them proactive counsellor services and through their platforms not only promote bilateral trade and investment but also take meaningful steps for increasing people-to-people contacts and promotion of Pakistan’s rich, diverse, social and cultural values and tourism opportunities.

He advised the ambassador to explore meaningful and doable opportunities and venues for bilateral cooperation in the field of academia, scientific, industrial research and development and collaboration between the counterpart universities and Institutes of the two countries. Efforts should also be made for including Pakistan in Norway’s list of prioritised countries for enhancing education cooperation under its Panorama Strategy 2021-2027, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Pakistan Economy Trade INVESTMENT Norway green energy President Dr Arif Alvi Saadia Altaf Qazi

Comments

1000 characters

President for accelerated engagements, cooperation with Norway in diverse sectors

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories