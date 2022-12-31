Elander grid: KE to undertake maintenance work today

KARACHI: KE will be undertaking a critical maintenance activity at Elander grid on Saturday (Dec 31) to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas.

The activity requires a shutdown from 8 am to 8 pm during which areas associated with the grid may experience temporary interruption in supply.

All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance.

For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call center 118.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022