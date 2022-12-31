AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
‘Employee Banking’: NBP, KPT ink agreement

Press Release Published 31 Dec, 2022 07:47am
KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Karachi Port Trust (KPT) have signed an agreement for “Employee Banking” for provision of banking facilities to KPT employees.

Under the aforementioned arrangement, NBP will facilitate KPT employees to meet their financial needs through provision of its wide range of assets and liabilities products under the preferred service mode. The arrangement offers concessional rates and dedicated services designed to address the financial needs of KPT employees.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Ahmed (SEVP and Group Head – Consumer Assets, NBP) and Mashoud Ahmed Jan (General Manager - Finance, KPT). Other senior executives of NBP and KPT also witnessed the signing ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal termed the arrangement as mutually beneficial for both the organizations as it will further strengthen NBP’s partnership with KPT.

NBP is capitalizing on its large corporate relationships by offering specialized priority services and awareness sessions for the employees of large corporates like KPT to help its employees meet their personal banking/financing needs. We are bringing banking to employees’ workplace for facilitation and better customer service.

NBP is presently offering a wide range of consumer financing products that inter alia include “Personal Loans”, “Financing against Gold”, “House Loans” and “Auto Loans”. The bank holds lion’s share in the category of personal loans.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mashoud said KPT had always been at the forefront to adapt to global technological advances and transformation in the ports and shipping sector. KPT considers its employees as its assets and believes investing in them to achieve its mission.

Karachi Port Trust NBP KPT National Bank of Pakistan Employee Banking banking facilities

