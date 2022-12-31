Punjab CM vows to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

LAHORE: Acknowledging the role of the overseas Pakistanis in the country’s development, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has vowed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for investment in Punjab.

Talking to an overseas Pakistani businessman from Spain, here on Friday, the CM said Punjab has been made a business friendly province and a Silicon Valley-style chip manufacturing industry will be promoted in Punjab. He said the system of technical education will be established according to the needs of the industries.

For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, one window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters have been activated and district overseas committees have been notified; the CM said and added that overseas Pakistanis will be facilitated in resolution of their issues.

