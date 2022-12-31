AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM vows to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
Follow us

LAHORE: Acknowledging the role of the overseas Pakistanis in the country’s development, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has vowed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis for investment in Punjab.

Talking to an overseas Pakistani businessman from Spain, here on Friday, the CM said Punjab has been made a business friendly province and a Silicon Valley-style chip manufacturing industry will be promoted in Punjab. He said the system of technical education will be established according to the needs of the industries.

For the convenience of overseas Pakistanis, one window revenue, NADRA and LDA counters have been activated and district overseas committees have been notified; the CM said and added that overseas Pakistanis will be facilitated in resolution of their issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis nadra LDA Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Punjab CM

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM vows to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

Import of 177 items: SBP to maintain cash margin requirements for another 3 months

Imports: Dar rejects ‘flood levy’ proposal

APTMA resents hike in EFS & LTFF

PSO’s circular debt soars to around Rs600bn

Jul-Oct: Fiscal deficit rises 1.5pc of GDP to Rs1.266trn YoY

PTI begins protest against rising inflation

SPI inflation down 0.09pc WoW

PM-led NSC takes stock of grim situation

Oil up by $1/bbl

FBR notifies PSW Evidence of Identity Rules, 2022

Read more stories