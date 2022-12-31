NCCPL introduces WhatsApp services for customers

KARACHI: In order to expand customer interaction channels/platforms and improve the overall user experience, National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) has added another channel to communicate with customers that is user friendly and convenient.

NCCPL WhatsApp Service has been deployed which will allow the customers to communicate with our Customer Services team interactively.

NCCPL, with WhatsApp service, hopes to facilitate customers by addressing their queries in a simplified manner and at their own convenience. This will also allow customers to communicate with NCCPL from anywhere without any restrictions and have easy accessibility.

"We hope that NCCPL’s WhatsApp Service will improve the overall user experience with greater mobility and convenience," NCCPL said.

