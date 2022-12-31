Fog likely to engulf country’s plain areas today

KARACHI: Fog is expected to engulf the plain areas of the country on Saturday, the Met Office said on Friday.

Cold and dry weather is likely to grip most parts of the country. A very cold condition is expected in north Balochistan and upper parts.

Fog may prevail over Punjab, upper Sindh and plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," the Met said.

Over the past 24 hours: cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country.

Rain fell in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and northeast Balochistan.

Maximum amount of the rainfall was recorded in Balakot 17 mm, Kakul 15 mm, Gardhi Dupta 14 mm, Rawalkot 13 mm, Astore and Islamabad - Zero Point 9 mm, each, Peshawar 8 mm, Skardu and Jhelum 7 mm, each.

The day’s lowest temperatures were witnessed in Leh minus 10 Celsius, Gupis minus 8, Skardu minus 7, Kalam minus 5, Malam Jabba, Bagrote, Parachinar minus 4, each, Dir, Kalat, Mirkhani minus 2, each, Chitral, Murree and Gilgit minus 1, each.

