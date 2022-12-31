Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
==========================================================================================================
For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
==========================================================================================================
Dewan Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (758.822) (8.29) 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to
Mills Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.01.2023
AGM
Tariq Corporation
Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil (198.857) (4.39) 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Adam Sugar
Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 25% (F) 141.471 8.18 27.01.2023 17.01.2023 to
Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 27.01.2023
AGM
Noon Sugar
Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 40% (F) 464.007 28.09 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.01.2023
AGM
Shahtaj Sugar
Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil 1.077 0.09 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to
Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.01.2023
AGM
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 23.01.2023 17.01.2023 to
02.00.P.M. 23.01.2023
EOGM
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 23.01.2023 16.01.2023 to
09.30.A.M. 23.01.2023
EOGM
==========================================================================================================
