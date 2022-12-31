AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

==========================================================================================================
                     For the YEAR                Profit/(Loss)      EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                         ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After          (Rs)        GENERAL              SHARE
                      HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                     MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                           BOOKS
                       ACCOUNTS                    million)                                               
==========================================================================================================
Dewan Sugar          30.09.2022        Nil         (758.822)       (8.29)      26.01.2023    19.01.2023 to
Mills Ltd            Year Ended                                                11.00.A.M.       26.01.2023
                                                                                 AGM
Tariq Corporation 
Ltd                  30.09.2022        Nil         (198.857)       (4.39)      28.01.2023    21.01.2023 to
                     Year Ended                                                11.00.A.M.       28.01.2023
                                                                                 AGM
Adam Sugar 
Mills Ltd            30.09.2022       25% (F)       141.471         8.18       27.01.2023    17.01.2023 to
                     Year Ended                                                10.00.A.M.       27.01.2023
                                                                                 AGM
Noon Sugar 
Mills Ltd            30.09.2022       40% (F)       464.007         28.09      28.01.2023    21.01.2023 to
                     Year Ended                                                11.30.A.M.       28.01.2023
                                                                                  AGM
Shahtaj Sugar 
Mills Ltd            30.09.2022         Nil         1.077           0.09       27.01.2023    21.01.2023 to
                     Year Ended                                                11.00.A.M        28.01.2023
                                                                                  AGM
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd                                                            23.01.2023    17.01.2023 to
                                                                               02.00.P.M.       23.01.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd                                                       23.01.2023    16.01.2023 to
                                                                               09.30.A.M.       23.01.2023
                                                                                  EOGM
==========================================================================================================

