KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Dewan Sugar 30.09.2022 Nil (758.822) (8.29) 26.01.2023 19.01.2023 to Mills Ltd Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 26.01.2023 AGM Tariq Corporation Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil (198.857) (4.39) 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to Year Ended 11.00.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 25% (F) 141.471 8.18 27.01.2023 17.01.2023 to Year Ended 10.00.A.M. 27.01.2023 AGM Noon Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 40% (F) 464.007 28.09 28.01.2023 21.01.2023 to Year Ended 11.30.A.M. 28.01.2023 AGM Shahtaj Sugar Mills Ltd 30.09.2022 Nil 1.077 0.09 27.01.2023 21.01.2023 to Year Ended 11.00.A.M 28.01.2023 AGM Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 23.01.2023 17.01.2023 to 02.00.P.M. 23.01.2023 EOGM Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 23.01.2023 16.01.2023 to 09.30.A.M. 23.01.2023 EOGM ==========================================================================================================

