AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves slip for second week

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2022 06:25pm
Follow us

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $562.81 billion in the week through Dec. 23, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday.

For the week ended Dec. 16, the country’s reserves were at $563.50 billion. Overall, they have declined from $632.7 billion at the beginning of this year.

The central bank, which has on several occasions this year intervened in the spot and forwards market to protect the rupee, has said changes in reserves also stem from valuation gains or losses.

Indian banks may need to lift deposit rates as credit demand surges: RBI report

The rupee has been calmer over the past couple of weeks, trading on the weaker side of 82.50 in a narrow range for the week ended Dec. 23. Traders have said state-run banks were likely offering dollars on behalf of the RBI to keep the rupee from breaching 83 per dollar.

For the current week, rupee traded in an even tighter range in thin volumes and ended at 82.72 on Friday.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India's forex reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s forex reserves slip for second week

Pakistan will not let anyone sabotage hard-earned peace: NSC

IHC orders ECP to hold LG polls in Islamabad tomorrow

PSX ends last trading session of the year in green

Rupee ends last session of 2022 on a losing note against US dollar

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Technocratic govt practically not possible: law minister Azam Tarar

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Sodhi’s best in vain as Pakistan salvage draw against NZ in 1st Test

Read more stories