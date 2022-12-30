AGL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.22%)
ANL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.44%)
AVN 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.1%)
BOP 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.11%)
CNERGY 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.66%)
EFERT 77.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.82%)
EPCL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.42%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
FFL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.15%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FNEL 3.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.53%)
GGL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.41%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.63%)
OGDC 81.14 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (6.34%)
PAEL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.52%)
PIBTL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
PRL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.59%)
TPL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.15%)
TPLP 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
TREET 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.18%)
TRG 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
UNITY 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
WAVES 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (11.87%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,989 Increased By 71.9 (1.84%)
BR30 14,141 Increased By 299.1 (2.16%)
KSE100 40,340 Increased By 593.1 (1.49%)
KSE30 14,855 Increased By 237.1 (1.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

  • Suraj Cotton Mills Limited says measure is temporary, adding that it will keep reviewing situation
BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 12:46pm
Follow us

The ongoing economic slowdown continued to tighten its grip on Pakistan’s industrial sector, as Suraj Cotton Mills Limited (SURC), a textile manufacturer, on Friday announced to curtail its productions by 40%.

SURC announced the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We would like to inform you that due to the worldwide economic recession and low demand, it is not feasible to continue with full production in our plants.

APTMA says textile exports may fall below $1bn a month from Jan 2023

“Our operational feasibility is further affected by the high cost of doing business. Part of the curtailment of spinning operations is also due to BMR activities in line with our policy of adopting the latest technologies.

“Keeping in view these factors, the company has decided to curtail production in all its facilities by upto 40%,” the company said.

SURC, which is engaged in the manufacturing, sale and trading of yarn, cloth and processing of cloth, said that the said measure is temporary, adding that it will keep reviewing the situation.

“We hope that the situation will improve in the first quarter of 2023 at which will enable us to restart,” it said.

The announcement comes as Pakistan faces multiple challenges, including rising debt, low foreign exchange reserves, and an energy shortage, pushing companies to either shut down or limit their operations.

The textile sector, which remains Pakistan’s largest generator of export receipts, is feeling the heat of economic slowdown as well.

On Wednesday, textile giant Nishat Chunian Limited (NCL) announced that it will partially shut down its spindles from January, citing market conditions.

The textile manufacturer informed the bourse that the spindles would restart operations after improvement in market conditions.

“The company has an installed capacity of 219,528 spindles and 2,880 rotors in its spinning division. The company has decided to temporarily close 51,360 spindles after one month, due to current market conditions,” said Nishat.

“However, the remaining units are operating normally,” it said. “The company will restart these spindles as soon as market conditions improve.”

Also read:

PSX textiles Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd Nishat Mills Pakistan textiles global economic slowdown Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

'Not feasible': Another textile company cuts production by 40%

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Prime International acquires Eni’s business in Pakistan: Hubco

Oil set to end turbulent 2022 with second annual gain

Depressed demand: Pakistan’s auto parts maker prolongs shutdown

Indian tycoon Adani finalises takeover of broadcaster NDTV

Haq, Sarfaraz frustrate NZ push for victory in first Pakistan Test

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Energy conservation: Presidency shows wedded to sanctity of govt initiative

Read more stories