AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
AVN 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
EFERT 81.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.47%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.3%)
GGGL 8.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.18%)
LOTCHEM 24.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.99%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.8%)
TREET 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.99%)
TRG 136.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.65%)
UNITY 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.49%)
WAVES 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets KOSM (Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited) 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -6.69%

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

  • Rising cost, low demand taking toll on Pakistan’s textile sector
BR Web Desk Published December 14, 2022 Updated December 14, 2022 03:43pm
Follow us

An increase in the cost of production and low demand amid the ongoing economic downturn has pushed another company in Pakistan to “temporarily” shut down its operations.

Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (KOSM), a manufacturer and exporter of yarn and cloth, and stitched cloth, on Thursday, informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it has decided to temporarily close its production facility, refraining from giving a timeline on the length of the shutdown.

“Due to prevailing global and economic downturn, overdue plant maintenance, high cost of production and low demand, it is not feasible to operate the production facility.

“Therefore, the management of the company has decided to temporarily close/stop the production activities of the company with immediate effect,” said the textile company in its notice to the PSX.

The company said it remains hopeful that the current situation will improve in the first quarter 2023, enabling the company to restart its operations.

Incorporated on 23rd July, 1970 as a public limited company in Pakistan under the Companies Act, 1913 (Now Companies Act 2017), Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited remains engaged in the business of textile spinning.

The development comes as Pakistan faces multiple challenges, including rising debt, low foreign exchange reserves, and energy shortage.

The textile sector, which remains Pakistan’s largest generator of export receipts, is feeling the heat as well.

The country’s textile group exports witnessed a decline of 15.23% in October 2022 on a year-on-year basis and remained at $1.36 billion when compared to $1.6 billion during the same month of last year.

On a month-on-month basis, the textile group declined 11.13% compared to $1.53 billion in September 2022.

Experts attributed the decline to a recession in the west –- mainly in the US — that is curbing demand.

Last month, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) expressed serious concern over the declining trend in textile exports and called for the continuation of Duty Drawback of Local Taxes & Levies (DLTL) Scheme to ensure growth in the country’s exports, besides releasing the stuck up claims of 2019-20 under this scheme.

textile PSX textile sector Kohinoor Textile plant shutdown operations shutdown

Comments

1000 characters

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

Oil stable between rising stocks, forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss polio, flood

Cabinet meeting: Reko Diq: JUI(F)-BNP(M) boycott confirms fissure

Revenue shortfall necessitates steps agreed with IMF?

Discussions productive: IMF official

Read more stories