AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.22%)
ANL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.29%)
AVN 66.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BOP 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.34%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.38%)
EFERT 77.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
FCCL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
FFL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
GGGL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
KEL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
LOTCHEM 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
MLCF 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
OGDC 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.36%)
PAEL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PIBTL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
TREET 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 109.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.41%)
UNITY 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,941 Increased By 24.3 (0.62%)
BR30 13,932 Increased By 91 (0.66%)
KSE100 39,903 Increased By 155.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 14,682 Increased By 64 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Naveed Butt Published December 30, 2022 Updated December 30, 2022 08:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has dispelled the rumors related to default risks of the country and called for adopting export-oriented policies for the public and the private sectors to accelerate export-led growth.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a roundtable on “Conducive Business Environment” organised by the Ministry of Planning Commission on Thursday.

The roundtable was attended by the representatives of relevant ministries, chambers of commerce and other relevant stakeholders.

“A specific political party is propagating the rumors about the country’s default for political objectives; however, Pakistan has come out of economic crises successfully after taking tough decisions,” said the minister.

The minister said that anyone who talks about the default of the country is Pakistan’s enemy and the politics of those who declare Pakistan as default will default soon.

Economy will soon be revived by overcoming financial crises: Ahsan

To promote private sector investments, we need to create an enabling and investor-friendly environment in the country while emphasizing increasing exports to up to $100 billion.

The problems faced by the country will be solved under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who has adopted the path of stability while moving the country in the right direction, he added.

Furthermore, he said that China offers Pakistan a “potential export market” which we must take advantage of while emphasizing the importance of local and foreign investors in the country which he believes should be the top priority. “There are immense opportunities for exports in the Chinese market but unfortunately, Pakistan has only three billion dollars’ contribution in China’s 2,250 billion dollar exports which must be increased,” remarked the minister.

The minister asked the country’s chambers of commerce to take special measures in increasing exports to China while reiterating that the Planning Ministry is committed to facilitate through one-window operation.

While referring to the recent floods, the minister said that recent floods had affected the country badly. However, he said that Pakistan has managed to rescue the country during this humanitarian crisis and reiterated that flood-affected areas will be given a top priority during the rehabilitation phase.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

INVESTMENT Ahsan iqbal Export oriented sector Federal Minister for Planning and Development default risk

Comments

1000 characters

Minister for adopting export-led growth policies

Govt assures diplomatic corps of maximum security

PM, COAS take stock of security situation

Two terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Virtual govt-IMF sessions on ‘regular’ basis: Aisha

Exxon sues EU in move to block new windfall tax on oil companies

Anti-Dumping Act: CPEC Secretariat for retrospective waiver

Erstwhile tribal areas: Steel and ghee/cooking industries told to justify tax exemption demand

Notice issued to Shabbar withdrawn on FTO’s order

Ashfaq Tola gets status of state minister

Read more stories