Pakistan engaging with Afghanistan regarding all issues: FO

Pakistan has been engaging with Afghanistan authorities on all matters, including the border and security situations, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Thursday.

During the weekly press briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Afghan-interim authorities have assured to resolve all issues including the border situation and security of diplomats and missions and terrorist threat soon, Radio Pakistan reported.

"Pakistan has a natural stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan and we would like to continue to engage and find solutions to all matters of concern," she said.

Pakistan has been witnessing an increase in terror activities since the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said they had called off the shaky ceasefire agreed with the government and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.

On December 18, more than 30 members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) held several officers hostage, after breaking free from custody and seizing a police station in Bannu, KPK, officials said.

The militants overpowered their jailers and snatched weapons.

In a presser on Wednesday, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry blamed the incumbent regime for the rise in terror incidents, claiming that PTI chairman Imran Khan was the only respected Pakistani leader in Afghanistan, as “his hands were not stained by the blood of Afghan people.”

He argued that “bombs and missiles are not the solutions to everything” and that matters had to be solved through dialogue.

While answering a question, she said Pakistan is interested in peace and dialogue and it is up to the Indian authorities to take a responsible position to improve relations.

She further said that Pakistan wants India to end its suppression in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and refrain from supporting terrorist activities inside Islamabad to destabilise the country.

On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's recent visits abroad, Baloch said these tours are a demonstration of international community's interest to engage with Pakistan and to develop an understanding on a range of issues.

"Pakistan is also very interested in expanding and strengthening its friendship around the world.

"With the enhanced interactions, visits and exchanges, we can strengthen our friendship, cooperation and dialogue with the international community," the spokesperson said.