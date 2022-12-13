AGL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
Bilawal to begin official visit to US on 14th

Recorder Report Published 13 Dec, 2022 07:49am
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United States from December 14 to 21, 2022, Foreign Office said on Monday.

Foreign Minister’s programme includes multiple multilateral and bilateral engagements in New York and Washington DC.

On 15-16 December 2022 in New York, the Foreign Minister will host and chair the Ministerial Conference of the G-77 and China, the largest negotiating bloc of developing countries within the UN system.

Agenda of the Conference includes discussion on multiple challenges facing the developing countries in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the face of Covid-19 pandemic, climate-induced disasters and geopolitical developments.

The Foreign Minister will meet with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and participate in a high-level debate at the UN Security Council on the theme of “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism” to be held on 14 December 2022.

Foreign Minister will travel to Washington DC on 19th December 2022 where he will hold meetings with high-level government officials, congressional leaders, Pakistani-American businessmen, and community members. He will also engage withthink-tanks and the media.

During his official meetings, bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest will be discussed to carry forward the momentum in Pakistan-US bilateral relations particularly in areas of trade, investment, climate resilience and economic development.

Foreign Minister will also share Pakistan’s perspective on climate change, and sensitize his interlocutors on the colossal damage inflicted by climate-induced floods in Pakistan and the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation plan of the Government of Pakistan.

