Nepra recognises TGW, KPCL as ‘outstanding performers’

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022
KARACHI: National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) awarded Karot Power Company Ltd (KPCL) and Three Gorges Wind Farm as “Outstanding Performers” during the “HSE Recognition and Awards Distribution Ceremony 2022” at the Nepra Tower. Based on the Nepra’s assessment criteria, Three Gorges Wind Farm (TGW) and Karot Power Company Limited (KPCL) were evaluated as “Outstanding Performers”.

The outstanding performance refers to the HSE Management System of TGW and KPCL as being adequate, well balanced, and properly maintained to ensure effective readiness and preparedness to manage potential risks to consumers, employees, and contractors.

Nepra - Pakistan’s Power Sector Regulator evaluated HSE Performance of its licensees for the year 2022 by reviewing their operational Health, Safety and Environment Management System. The performance evaluation was based on sample documents, records and evidence submitted by Licensees against the twenty common “Assessment Categories” set by Nepra.

