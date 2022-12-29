Bestway Foundation establishes Rs60m scholarship endowment fund

ISLAMABAD: In a simple ceremony held at Islamabad, Bestway Foundation and NAMAL University signed an agreement to establish Bestway Scholarship Endowment Fund of Rs 60 million for the benefit of financially challenged students enrolled at the University’s undergraduate programs. The scholarships will be given to twenty student beneficiaries, primarily covering their fee expenses every year.

Speaking on the occasion, Irfan Sheikh, Trustee Bestway Foundation and Managing Director, Bestway Cement Limited said, “Higher education is essential for building a stronger Pakistan, whereas many talented and well deserving youth is unable to continue their education due to lack of sufficient financial resources.

Bestway Foundation, in keeping with its resolve to support deserving students, decided to set up an endowment fund with NAMAL to provide financial assistance to the students applying in undergraduate degree program in either of the disciplines of Computer Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Mathematics and BBA. The Foundation has already established similar endowment funds with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST).”

