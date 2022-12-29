AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Markets

Trading volume remains low on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained bullish and the trading volume remained very low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that trading volume is low due to the foggy weather. He also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

