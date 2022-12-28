AGL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
AVN 66.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.52%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.88%)
EFERT 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.46%)
EPCL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.6%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.74%)
FNEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.01%)
GGGL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.95%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.79%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3%)
KEL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
LOTCHEM 25.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.88%)
MLCF 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.71%)
OGDC 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
PAEL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.3%)
PIBTL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.09%)
TELE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.28%)
TPL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.52%)
TPLP 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
TREET 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.99%)
UNITY 14.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
WAVES 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.04%)
BR100 3,870 Decreased By -52.7 (-1.34%)
BR30 13,651 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.91%)
KSE100 39,282 Decreased By -520.9 (-1.31%)
KSE30 14,440 Decreased By -235.7 (-1.61%)
Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022
TOKYO: Japan on Wednesday recorded 415 COVID-19 deaths, the highest-ever count for a single day, health ministry data showed.

The country counted 216,219 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up 4% from a week earlier, the data also showed, approaching the record high of some 260,000 a day in August.

Chinese hospitals ‘extremely busy’ as COVID spreads unchecked

In the past seven days, Japan had the world’s largest confirmed COVID-19 infections and the second-most deaths after the United States, according to a tally by the World Health Organization.

