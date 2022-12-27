AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
ANL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
AVN 67.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.6%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.76%)
EFERT 76.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
EPCL 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FNEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.02%)
MLCF 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
OGDC 75.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.25%)
PAEL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.91%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.3%)
TREET 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
TRG 113.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.37%)
UNITY 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.33%)
WAVES 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 3,922 Decreased By -45.9 (-1.16%)
BR30 13,916 Decreased By -233.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 39,803 Decreased By -352.3 (-0.88%)
KSE30 14,676 Decreased By -102.2 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble slumps around 3% vs dollar as sanctions weigh

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 08:52pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble dived around 3% against the dollar on Tuesday, failing to consolidate a recovery from last week’s slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.

The rouble lost about 8% against the dollar last week and is on course for a hefty monthly decline after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent slump was related to recovering imports.

By 1519 GMT the rouble was 3% weaker against the dollar at 71.36, heading back towards the almost eight-month low of 72.6325 struck last week.

“At the end of December, the rouble is likely to remain extremely volatile as the market will need to find a new equilibrium under changed trade flows and increased sanctions pressure,” BCS World of Investments said in a note.

“This week, the rouble is expected to fluctuate in the range of 68-71 (per dollar).”

Against the euro, the rouble lost 3.4% to 76.03 . Against the yuan, it was down 3.3% at 10.09.

The rouble just about remains the world’s best-performing major currency against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports.

Now, with exports and revenues falling, a weaker rouble is more beneficial, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.

“The strong rouble has played its role,” Belousov said. “In these conditions … it would be good to have a rouble rate of 70-80 per dollar.”

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1% at $84.8 a barrel while Russian stock indexes were mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 2.9% at 948.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 2,148.8 points after earlier touching its highest in nearly two weeks.

Russian rouble rouble vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble slumps around 3% vs dollar as sanctions weigh

Hydrocarbon reserves discovered in D.I. Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: energy ministry

Islamabad suicide bombing suspects arrested, announces Rana Sanaullah

PM Shehbaz terms transition to solar energy vital for strengthening economy

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

On Benazir's 15th death anniversary, Bilawal reaffirms commitment to fulfil mother's vision

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 226.15 against US dollar

Maulana Tariq Jamil suffers heart attack in Canada, shifted to hospital

ECP postpones local govt elections in Islamabad

Police issues ‘special’ security plan in Islamabad

Oil hits 3-week high on easing COVID curbs in China, U.S. production shut-ins

Read more stories