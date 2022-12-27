AGL 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.74%)
Sri Lanka shares end 7-day losing run as telecoms, financials gain

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 04:36pm
Sri Lankan shares on Tuesday snapped a seven-session losing streak, boosted by communication services and financials sectors.

The CSE All Share index ended about 0.9% higher at 8,452.70. The market was closed on Monday for a holiday.

On the CSE All Share index, Sri Lanka Telecom and Lolc Holdings were the biggest gainers, up 6.3% and 2.7%, respectively, according to Refinitiv data.

The index had last snapped a seven-day losing streak on June 2.

The trading volume rose to 82.6 million shares from 57.2 million in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares post worst week in five as industrials weigh

The equity market’s turnover rose to 1.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.64 million) from 1.14 billion rupees ($3.14 million) in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 380.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.31 billion rupees of shares, the data showed.

