AGL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
ANL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
AVN 67.89 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.48%)
BOP 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.89%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.26%)
EFERT 76.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-2.13%)
EPCL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.49%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
GGGL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
GGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.62%)
LOTCHEM 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
MLCF 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.91%)
OGDC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.76%)
PAEL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 4.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.02%)
TELE 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
TREET 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
TRG 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.06%)
UNITY 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
WAVES 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 3,955 Decreased By -12.9 (-0.32%)
BR30 14,024 Decreased By -125.7 (-0.89%)
KSE100 39,929 Decreased By -226.2 (-0.56%)
KSE30 14,749 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
Asian currencies, stocks underpinned by China’s quarantine ease

Reuters Published 27 Dec, 2022 10:34am
Most emerging Asian currencies were trading in green on Tuesday against a relatively weaker US dollar, coming off from an extended Christmas holiday, as risk sentiment improved after China eased COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

The South Korean won gained the most, rising about 0.7% to hit its highest since June 10.

China, Asia’s largest economy, said it will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8 in addition to downgrading the seriousness of COVID-19 as it has become less virulent, leading to hopes of economic growth picking up faster.

Beijing has borne the brunt of harsh coronavirus curbs since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, which has battered economic activity and global supply chains due to frequent lockdowns.

Both the Chinese yuan and benchmark share price index firmed 0.1% and 0.8%.

Other Asian units such as the Singapore dollar, Thai baht Malaysian ringgit also gained 0.1% each.

The Singapore dollar is the only Asian currency to have logged positive growth on a year-to-date basis.

“We have seen a bit of firming up of Asian currencies, due to the reopening in China,” said FX strategist Moh Siong Sim at the Bank of Singapore. “We are getting better clarity on the endpoint in terms of the reopening and I think we’re moving in the right direction in the medium term.”

Softer Fed signals, easing Chinese COVID curbs power Asian gains

Meanwhile, investor sentiment was also aided by a softer-than-expected reading of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index in the United States on Friday, prompting expectations that the US central bank will start dialling down its aggressive policy interest rate hike path.

However, some caution still prevailed as analysts said there was more work to do to bring inflation down due to a resilient labour market.

At 0354 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was at 104.13.

Among Asian stocks, Indonesian equities rose the most, gaining 1%, while others such as Taiwan, Thailand and the Philippines firmed between 0.2% and 0.7%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%.

US markets were closed on Monday on account of Christmas.

Highlights:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields fall to 6.909%

** China revises 2021 GDP growth to 8.4% from 8.1%

** Top gainers in Singapore’s benchmark include Mapletree Logistics Trust, up 1.9%, and SATS, up 1%

Asian currencies South Korean won

