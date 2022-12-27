AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
President says statement about Bajwa’s support ‘wrongly attributed’

Naveed Butt Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Monday rebutted his comments related to former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retired) and said that he was “wrongly attributed” by the media.

A statement issued by the President House said Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections also. The president said that the statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted.

According to the President’s official Twitter, “President Dr Arif Alvi has taken notice of the statement wrongly attributed to him about the alleged help extended by the former Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd), and his team in the Senate, and their help to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the elections.”

“The statement has been quoted out of reference to the context and is twisted and self-concocted,” he said but did not share what were his actual words.

President Alvi’s remarks came during a wide-ranging conversation with journalists, leaders of the business community and foreign diplomats at a dinner in Karachi.

