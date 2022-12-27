Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said he “is deeply” concerned at the rapidly rising terrorism across the country, especially in the areas adjacent to the Pak-Afghan border.

“After the economic crisis, there has been an extraordinary increase in terrorism in the country,” he said while chairing a meeting of party leadership here on Monday.

The PTI leader deliberated on important issues, including the country’s overall political situation, deteriorating economic conditions and rising terrorism.

The former prime minister averred that the corrupt, dishonest and incompetent rulers were responsible for the economic meltdown and now they have miserably failed to protect the lives and property of the people, adding that “eight months ago the country was economically stable while terrorism was practically over. These corrupt and dishonest people at the helm of affairs were given the power to play with the economy and national security and award themselves with NRO-2 (amnesty),” he added.

“In recent days, the country has seen a 52 percent increase in terrorism incidents in which 270 people have died and more than 550 were injured. I had warned of the consequences before my government changed through a conspiracy. Since the last eight months, we have continuously warned that the imposed, corrupt and incompetent rulers were pushing the nation towards disaster,” he said.

Elections only option to avoid default, claims Imran Khan

According to him, independent economic experts were suggesting that Pakistan was facing a very serious situation; an increase in the process of flour by twofold will most likely deprive millions of poor people of food.

“After ruining the economy, the imported government failed to provide security, which was very worrying. Despite America’s withdrawal from the region, our government shielded the nation from its fallout with the best diplomatic strategy,” he added.

He was of the strong view that leaving national security at the mercy of Asif Ali Zardari’s politically minor and immature son (Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari) was criminal negligence.

“We were closely monitoring the situation in the country and we will strongly resist any attempt to lead the nation to a major disaster,” he added.

He reiterated his demand for snap polls, which in his opinion was the way to save the country from destruction; “only a government with a public mandate in the true sense will be able to manage the economy and control terrorism.”

During the meeting, the PTI leaders discussed the strategy for the resignations of the PTI members of the National Assembly. The meeting condemned the National Assembly Speaker for going on a foreign tour, knowing that the PTI MNAs were coming to meet him for confirmation of their resignations. They saw the role of the Speaker as an insult to the Parliament.

On this occasion, the former finance minister and head of the PTI economic team Shaukat Tareen briefed the meeting about the impact of increase in the prices of food items, especially flour, on the common man. The PTI leaders also showed concern over the United States and the European Union travel advisory for their citizens.

Meanwhile, as per the sources, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was briefed by his legal team on the dissolution of Punjab Assembly in the light of Lahore High Court verdict.

He was told that the Punjab Assembly cannot be dissolved before January 11, as the matter has been conditionally attached to the court’s verdict.

The legal experts further informed the former premier that the legal status of a no-confidence motion also ended after Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan’s ruling. They were of the opinion that Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has to ask Punjab Assembly Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi again to take a vote of confidence from the House.

Earlier, during a meeting with the former Inspectors General of the Punjab Police, the PTI chairman stressed the need for reforms; “the rule of law was a prerequisite for boosting economic activities and investment in the country”.

On this occasion, the former IGs shared their views about reforms in the police and criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, while addressing the media, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that his party was going to issue a white paper on the country’s economic situation; “in this connection, Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the economic experts”.

He added that in the meeting, the country’s economic situation will be discussed in detail and the white paper will be issued by the PTI based on proposals of economic experts.

He went on to say that the PTI has formed working groups for basic reforms, which will prepare proposals on the country’s economy and governance.

“The PTI believed that after getting rid of the current rulers, the country could not get out of the quagmire without major reforms,” he added. He also disclosed that they were working on a white paper on women’s rights.

Talking about the meeting of the party’s senior leadership, he said it was also attended by PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi and the leaders were very clear on the strategy for dissolution of Punjab Assembly.

“We have decided the date for Punjab’s parliamentary party meeting which will be revealed in due course of time. All of our 187 MPAs will attend the meeting,” he added.

He also told media that Pervaiz Elahi will take the vote of confidence well before January 11. The former federal minister claimed that some of the N-League legislators were interested in seat adjustments with the PTI and they were considering them on the seats where the PTI does not have a candidate. He was confident that the elections would be held in April and the country was moving towards the general elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022