No visa ban by UAE for Pakistanis: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday clarified that no ban has been put in place by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens, amid reports of a growing number of rejections of visa applications.

“We have seen the reports. We can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to media queries on reports of “blacklisting/ban” by UAE on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to specific cities.

The Foreign Office’s response comes following reports of an increasing number of rejection of cases of Pakistan citizens, seeking UAE visas by Pakistani citizens belonging to certain areas including from Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli AJK, Khushab, Parachinar Kurram, Larkana, Mohmand, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu, and Sukkur.

