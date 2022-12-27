AGL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
ANL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
AVN 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
BOP 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.64%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.04%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
GGGL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
GGL 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.4%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.38%)
MLCF 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 76.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
PRL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
TRG 112.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 10 (0.25%)
BR30 14,178 Increased By 28.2 (0.2%)
KSE100 40,275 Increased By 119.7 (0.3%)
KSE30 14,826 Increased By 47.8 (0.32%)
No visa ban by UAE for Pakistanis: FO

Recorder Report Published December 27, 2022 Updated December 27, 2022 06:45am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Monday clarified that no ban has been put in place by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens, amid reports of a growing number of rejections of visa applications.

“We have seen the reports. We can confirm that no such ban is in place by UAE for issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in response to media queries on reports of “blacklisting/ban” by UAE on the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens belonging to specific cities.

The Foreign Office’s response comes following reports of an increasing number of rejection of cases of Pakistan citizens, seeking UAE visas by Pakistani citizens belonging to certain areas including from Abbottabad, Attock, Bajaur, Chakwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Hunza, Quetta, Kasur, Kohat, Kotli AJK, Khushab, Parachinar Kurram, Larkana, Mohmand, Muzaffargarh, Nawabshah, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Skardu, and Sukkur.

