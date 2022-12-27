NKATI to cooperate with Indus Hospital for better facilities

KARACHI: The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) and Indus Hospital, Karachi, have agreed to cooperate for the provision of medical facilities in the spirit of Khidmat-e-Khalq.

Industrialists will establish ‘Captain A Moiz Khan block’ at Indus Hospital under a joint venture.

Dr Bari Khan, the president of Indus Hospital, during his visit to NKATI had a detailed discussion on the issues of cooperation with Faisal Moiz Khan, President NKATI.

On this occasion, Younus Khamisani, CEO, North Karachi Industrial & Management Company (NKIDMC), Akhtar Ismail, Chief CMC, Naeem Haider, VP NKATI, Farooq Khatura, Deputy Chief CMC, Sajjad Wazeer, Coordinator NKATI Welfare Clinic were present.

Faisal Moiz Khan, while praising the services of Indus Hospital for providing the best and free medical facilities, said that the industrial community will cooperate and support Indus Hospital. In the meeting, NKATI chief and members agreed to Dr Bari's proposal for establishing ‘Captain A Moiz Khan block’ at Indus Hospital under a joint venture.

Dr Bari Khan, appealing to industrialists for the cooperation, said that with the assurance from President NKATI, he was very satisfied to see the spirit of the industrial community.

He hoped that the industrialists would actively participate in the service of humanity and Indus Hospital would also offer all possible support to them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022