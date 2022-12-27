AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,161 Increased By 11.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,155 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,778 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KCCI urges govt to hold consultations on ‘reduced business hours’

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, while referring to reservations expressed by shopkeepers and restaurant owners over reduced business timings, has requested the Sindh government to hold consultations with the KCCI before finalising and implementing any revision in business hours for shops and restaurants.

With reduced business timings, shopkeepers, particularly, the restaurants will not be able to continue their businesses, as it is a well-known fact that dine-in activities start after 8 p.m. Hence, closing down restaurants earlier will be a sheer injustice and prove detrimental for this sector which has witnessed tremendous growth during the past few years. It is really important that the restaurants have to be allowed to stay operational; otherwise, they will find no other option but to close down their businesses which would make hundreds and thousands of people jobless.

He said that the government has to realize the ground realities and understand the dynamics of Karachi where most of the commercial activities start late while the restaurant business gets bullish at late night when the traffic flow reduces on the streets of the megacity and the people start going out for dinner with their families. “Reduced business activities at the restaurants due to limited timings would obviously decrease their business quantum and raise unemployment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government KCCI business community business hours closure of markets

Comments

1000 characters

KCCI urges govt to hold consultations on ‘reduced business hours’

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories