KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited 20-12-2022 26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited # 20-12-2022 26-12-2022 26-12-2022
East West Insurance Company
Limited 23-12-2022 26-12-2022 10% (i) (B) 21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited 20-12-2022 27-12-2022 200% (F) 16-12-2022 27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited # 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation
Limited 21-12-2022 27-12-2022 25%R 19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited 15-12-2022 28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited # 21-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. # 22-12-2022 28-12-2022 28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Limited # 26-12-2022 28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited 27-12-2022 28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited 16-12-2022 29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited # 23-12-2022 29-12-2022 29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited 17-12-2022 30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Limited # 21-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES
LTD # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
First Capital Equities
Limited # 23-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation 24-12-2022 30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory
Limited # 24-12-2022 30-12-2022 30-12-2022
Imperial Limited # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Amtex Limited # 23-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD # 24-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company
Limited # 28-12-2022 31-12-2022 31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan
Limited 30-12-2022 31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive Engineering
Limited # 26-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank
Limited 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance Company
Limited # 27-12-2022 2-Jan-23 2-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited # 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited 2-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank
Limited # 3-Jan-23 9-Jan-23 9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering 5-Jan-23 12-Jan-23 460% (F) 3-Jan-23 12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah
Limited 6-Jan-23 15-Jan-23
Roshan Packages Limited # 9-Jan-23 16-Jan-23 16-Jan-23
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK
Limited ** 12-Jan-23 18-Jan-23
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills
Limited 14-Jan-23 20-Jan-23 NIL 20-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills
Limited 13-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 15% (B) 11-Jan-23 21-Jan-23
Yousaf Weaving Mills
Limited # 14-Jan-23 21-Jan-23 21-Jan-23
Pakistan Synthetics Limited # 16-Jan-23 23-Jan-23 23-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited # 20-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills
Limited 21-Jan-23 28-Jan-23 10% (F) 19-Jan-23 28-Jan-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure from call option *
Final Book Closure **
