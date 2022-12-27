AGL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.67%)
ANL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
AVN 66.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
BOP 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.67%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
EFERT 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.67%)
EPCL 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.86%)
FCCL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
FLYNG 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
GGGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.04%)
GGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.93%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 27.62 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (7.26%)
MLCF 22.01 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.47%)
OGDC 76.87 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.37%)
PAEL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.22%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
PRL 13.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.88%)
SILK 0.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.99%)
TPL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
TPLP 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.92%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.52%)
TRG 113.08 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
UNITY 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.46%)
WAVES 7.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,968 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,161 Increased By 11.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 40,155 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,778 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2022 06:07am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited    20-12-2022   26-12-2022
Hascol Petroleum Limited #      20-12-2022   26-12-2022                                   26-12-2022
East West Insurance Company 
Limited                         23-12-2022   26-12-2022    10% (i) (B)     21-12-2022
Archroma Pakistan Limited       20-12-2022   27-12-2022    200% (F)        16-12-2022     27-12-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Limited #                 21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Fibres Limited #       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Limited #                       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                       21-12-2022   27-12-2022                                   27-12-2022
Al Shaheer Corporation 
Limited                         21-12-2022   27-12-2022    25%R            19-12-2022
(JSBLTFC3) JS Bank Limited      15-12-2022   28-12-2022
JS Investments Limited #        21-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. #            22-12-2022   28-12-2022                                   28-12-2022
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer & 
Chemicals Limited #             26-12-2022   28-12-2022
(TPLTFC3) TPL Corp Limited      27-12-2022   28-12-2022
(JSBLTFC1) JS Bank Limited      16-12-2022   29-12-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Limited #      23-12-2022   29-12-2022                                   29-12-2022
(JSBLTFC2) JS Bank Limited      17-12-2022   30-12-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Limited #             21-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES 
LTD   #                         23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Altern Energy Limited #         23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
First Capital Equities 
Limited #                       23-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
(KFTFC1) Kashf Foundation       24-12-2022   30-12-2022
Maple Leaf Cement Factory 
Limited #                       24-12-2022   30-12-2022                                   30-12-2022
Imperial Limited #              23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Amtex Limited #                 23-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
PAK REINSURANCE COMPANY LTD #   24-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
Fatima Fertilizer Company 
Limited #                       28-12-2022   31-12-2022                                   31-12-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan 
Limited                         30-12-2022   31-12-2022
Dewan Automotive Engineering 
Limited #                       26-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
(AKBLTFC6) Askari Bank 
Limited                         27-12-2022   2-Jan-23
Progressive Insurance Company 
Limited #                       27-12-2022   2-Jan-23                                       2-Jan-23
Summit Bank Limited #           2-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel 
Industries Limited              2-Jan-23     9-Jan-23
Escorts Investment Bank 
Limited #                       3-Jan-23     9-Jan-23                                       9-Jan-23
Siemens (Pakistan) 
Engineering                     5-Jan-23     12-Jan-23     460% (F)        3-Jan-23        12-Jan-23
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                         6-Jan-23     15-Jan-23
Roshan Packages Limited #       9-Jan-23     16-Jan-23                                     16-Jan-23
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK 
Limited **                      12-Jan-23    18-Jan-23
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills 
Limited                         14-Jan-23    20-Jan-23     NIL                             20-Jan-23
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills 
Limited                         13-Jan-23    21-Jan-23     15% (B)         11-Jan-23       21-Jan-23
Yousaf Weaving Mills 
Limited #                       14-Jan-23    21-Jan-23                                     21-Jan-23
Pakistan Synthetics Limited #   16-Jan-23    23-Jan-23                                     23-Jan-23
Engro Corporation Limited #     20-Jan-23    26-Jan-23                                     26-Jan-23
Jauharabad Sugar Mills 
Limited                         21-Jan-23    28-Jan-23     10% (F)         19-Jan-23       28-Jan-23
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure from call option *

Final Book Closure **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Privatisation programme: CCoP decides to delist SME Bank

Cut in UfG targets in Interior Sindh, B’stan: SSGC yet to share action plan with AGP

Pakistan, Uzbekistan decide to enhance trade to $1bn

Dar concerned at non-recovery of Rs447bn GIDC

Pakistan ‘fully’ prepared to tackle any Covid-19 variant?

Imran Khan says ‘deeply’ concerned at rising incidents of terrorism

Russia says can send natural gas ‘in long term’

New customs values issued for wide range of papers

Cabinet may approve appointment of Wathra as chief of NBP board

CVT on foreign assets, tax on ‘deemed income basis’: FBR decides to publish richest defaulters’ names

Read more stories