AGL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.13%)
AVN 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.34%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
EFERT 78.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.45%)
EPCL 43.17 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
FLYNG 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
FNEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.26%)
GGGL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.9%)
GGL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
KEL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.52%)
MLCF 21.81 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.54%)
OGDC 76.04 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (4.24%)
PAEL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.63%)
PIBTL 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PRL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.2%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.84%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.16%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.88%)
TRG 114.02 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.43%)
UNITY 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
WAVES 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 3,967 Increased By 37.6 (0.96%)
BR30 14,107 Increased By 260.8 (1.88%)
KSE100 40,147 Increased By 478.2 (1.21%)
KSE30 14,771 Increased By 170.3 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan inches higher, market awaits Dec PMI to gauge COVID impact

Reuters Published 26 Dec, 2022 10:02am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan crept higher against the dollar in thin holiday trading on Monday, with investors awaiting data due later this week to gauge the economic impact of Beijing’s decision to dismantle its strict COVID-19 protocols earlier this month.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9900 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9789 at midday, 129 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9825 per dollar, 15 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.9810.

“The yuan is likely to end the year at current levels and on the firmer side of the key 7 per dollar level,” said a trader at a Chinese bank, noting the market lacked clear guidance with trading levels thin.

Trading volume had shrunk to $2.6 billion as of midday, well down on a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion.

Meanwhile COVID case numbers are now surging across the country, with the country’s two biggest cities - Shanghai and Beijing - moving closer to living with COVID.

Zhejiang, a big industrial province near Shanghai, is battling around a million new daily infections, a number expected to double in the days ahead, the provincial government said on Sunday.

Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, warned the economy could “come to a grinding halt this month.”

“How long the slowdown is will depend on how the virus spreads but early indications are not good,” he said in a note published late last week.

Currency traders also said they would pay close attention to December factory activity data due on Saturday to gauge the scale of disruption to economic activity from the COVID infections spike.

“Recent market concern lies in how the broad economy would recover after the pandemic subsides, and the high-frequency economic data could be an important reference,” analysts at CICC said in a note.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 104.325, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.99 per dollar.

Yuan China’s yuan China’s Forex market

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan inches higher, market awaits Dec PMI to gauge COVID impact

Thar coal to be linked with PQ thru rail system

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal loss against US dollar

T4HP: Govt seeks another extension in closing date of World Bank loan

MoFA opposes ‘alteration’ in IPPs’ revised agreement

Imran Khan says ‘not in contact with establishment’

Reko Diq project exempted from privatisation?

Turkish lira weakens to record low of 18.75 against dollar

Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or Washington Post

15 injured in five separate grenade blasts in Balochistan

US embassy ‘prohibits’ Americans from visiting upscale hotel

Read more stories