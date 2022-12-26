AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PM announces Martyrs’ Package for policeman

Recorder Report Published 26 Dec, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif issued formal orders to give Martyrs’ Package to Syed Adeel Hussain, Head Constable of Islamabad Capital Territory Police, who was martyred in a suicide attack in Sector I-10 of Islamabad.

The Prime Minister also directed to give a financial package of ten million rupees to the family members of the taxi driver Syed Sajjad Haider Shah who was martyred in the attack. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will hand over the check to Syed Sajjad’s family members.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued instructions to the Federal Ministry of Interior to take necessary steps in this regard.

