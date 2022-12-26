ICCI holds ceremony to celebrate Christmas with Christians

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the merry Christmas with the Christian community. Pastor Babar Waris, Pastor Petros Joseph, Ch. Ashraf Farzand Convener ICCI Interfaith Committee, Jamil Khokhar, Maqbool Khokhar, Sharon Masih, Waqas Bhatti, Tariq Piyara, Victam Jan, Ch Ishaq, Ch Shaukat, Ch. Liaquat, Pervez Jazbi and a large number of people from the Christian community attended the event.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the Christian community is playing an important role in the economic development of Pakistan, which is laudable.

He said that Christians around the world are celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ who was a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity. He said that Jesus Christ not only healed the ailing humanity, he also preached the divine values of tolerance, love and compassion, which are kept in high esteem in Islam as well.

He said that Pakistan needs adoption of these values to emerge as a strong country. He assured that ICCI would continue to play a role for promoting the business interests of traders and industrialists of minority communities so that they could play a more effective role in the economic development of the country.

Engr Muhammad Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that all minorities including Christians enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and all should work hard for the better development of Pakistan. He wished Christian community a Merry Christmas.

Pastor Babar Waris read the message of Jesus Christ, which was the message of conciliation, love and forgiveness. He lauded ICCI for organizing the Christmas ceremony and added that such events promoted inter-faith harmony & unity in the country.

Ch Ashraf Farzand Convener ICCI Interfaith Harmony Committee and Pastor Petros Joseph thanked ICCI for organizing the Merry Christmas ceremony for Christian community.

