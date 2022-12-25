Election after completion of govt’s term: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday categorically said the general election will take place on the completion of the constitutional term of the coalition government.

While refuting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding the early polls, she said the elections will take place on its time.

Earlier in the day, a private television channel reported that the PTI chief had predicted the general election to be held either in March or April 2023.

Responding to Imran Khan’s allegation regarding a deal between a political party and an institution, the minister said that it was him who wanted a deal with the institution by offering a lifetime extension to General Bajwa.

It was Imran Khan who wanted a “deal” from the DG FIA, but to no avail, she further added.

Marriyum alleged that Imran Khan managed to seal a deal with the former NAB chairman by abducting Tayba Gul in the Prime Minister’s House.

She said that people are still suffering from the pain of inflation and unemployment even after the ouster of Imran Khan from power.

Imran Khan pushed the country into an economic quagmire during his four-year misrule which was marred by corruption, bad governance, and incompetence, she added.

The minister said Imran Khan lost the trust of the masses as historic debt was taken during his government’s tenure as well as false promises of giving 10 million jobs, and five million houses to the people were also made. Moreover, he also hurt the sentiments of people by making compromises on the Kashmir cause.

