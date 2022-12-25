Uncontrolled pollution

EDITORIAL: The air quality in Karachi is so bad that it frequently figures among the world’s most polluted cities. Worried about its effects on public health the Karachi Citizens’ Forum (KCF) recently organised a discussion on “Karachi’s Ignored Toxic Air Quality and the Mounting Health Toll”. Speaking on the occasion, an environmental activist likened the toxic elements-laden air pollution to a ‘bowl of poison’. But the relevant authorities seem to be least bothered about it.

In fact, as pointed out by some of the participants, the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) had not submitted a single report on the prevailing conditions since its inception in 2014, although it was required to provide that information on an annualised basis. Worse still, it has failed to perform its basic functions that include protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment for the prevention and control of pollution, and the promotion of sustainable development. The SEPA has not cared to even install an air quality monitoring system.

Two major well-known causes of air pollution are vehicular traffic and toxic industrial emissions. But there is no check on them. As regards vehicular pollution, an aggravating factor is the substandard petrol and diesel supplied by the refineries, to which freely operating unauthorised dealers and sellers add their own contaminants. An obvious solution for the size and sprawl of Karachi is an effective mass transport system. Instead, earlier this year, the provincial government launched – actually re-launched the same project it had inaugurated the year before – electric buses amid much fanfare numbering just 50 said to be on a trial basis.

Considering the present state of affairs it would not be surprising if it turns out to be a continuous trial. The project is nothing more than a showpiece exercise aimed at gaining some political mileage. On top of it all, more and more green spaces are being replaced by commercial or purported development projects at the expense of environment. Discussants at the KSF event raised concern over the Malir Expressway, saying it would destroy the last green space surrounding the city. Yet unmindful of the growing public unease over the way things are being done, the provincial government is busy preparing its master plan for Karachi without holding consultations with the other stakeholders, which could end up creating new problems rather than solving the existing ones.

The provincial government must get its act together to deal with the increasing environment degradation in Karachi as well as other urban centres before it is too late. One of its representatives in the ruling coalition at the Center, Minster for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, earned well-deserved plaudits from international observers for her impressive advocacy at the recent COP 27 conference of the case of the countries, like Pakistan, most affected by global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions. If only she could use her power of persuasion with her own party’s government in Sindh, things can change for the better.

