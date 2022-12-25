AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
ANL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.96%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.6%)
EPCL 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
FNEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
GGGL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.82%)
GGL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 21.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.69%)
OGDC 72.98 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
PAEL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.53%)
PIBTL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.7%)
PRL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.32%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.69%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.41%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.9%)
TREET 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.14%)
TRG 111.43 Decreased By ▼ -4.20 (-3.63%)
UNITY 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
WAVES 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,930 Decreased By -12.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 13,846 Decreased By -133.4 (-0.95%)
KSE100 39,669 Decreased By -249.8 (-0.63%)
KSE30 14,601 Decreased By -102.6 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM felicitates Christian community

APP Published 25 Dec, 2022 03:29am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitated the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a message on the occasion of Christmas to be celebrated on December 25, the PM said that Christmas gave a message of universal love, brotherhood, tolerance, and sacrifices and these values played a crucial role in putting a society on the path of development.

He said Hazrat Isa (AS) was a panacea for the sorrow of humans and spread God’s message to the whole humanity.

“Hazrat Isa (AS) made better the worldly life and hereafter of humanity and his moral teachings and guidance were a beacon of light for everyone, “ the PM said.

He underlined the need for following the values of compassion, love, tolerance, and brotherhood in the 21st century to strengthen the moral fabric of humanity.

He pointed out that across the world in the last few decades, a wave of religious intolerance had intensified and the humans needed to follow the message of interfaith harmony and religious tolerance to stop this negative trend.

The nations would have to make the message of love of Hazrat Isa (AS), their guiding light, to eradicate hate and create a peaceful world.

He said history was a witness that the Christian community in Pakistan played a positive role in every walk of life, including in defence, judiciary, and education. The PM hailed the community for rendering significant contributions to the progress and development of the country.

He said the sacrifices of the Christian community for the integrity and solidarity of Pakistan were unforgettable.

“In the Pakistan of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah every person has complete religious freedom and the Constitution of Pakistan gives a special protection to the minorities,” he asserted.

The minorities were not only given equal rights but had complete liberty to worship according to their religion and their religious places were protected, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan was passing through a difficult period of history and the whole nation should unite and work day and night for the progress and prosperity of the country.

“This country belongs to us all, and on the occasion of Christmas, let us pledge to make Pakistan an example of religious tolerance, brotherhood, and peace and play our role to take it out of difficulties. Long live Pakistan,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif Christmas Christian community

Comments

1000 characters

PM felicitates Christian community

$5bn rise in current target: PM seeks new export enhancement plan

Stock brokers can submit feedback by 27th: SECP decides to move towards single rating regime

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Dubious/manual assessment orders: FTO directs FBR to conduct probe

Alvi urges PM, CJP to look into issues raised by Murad

French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe

Gepco CE’s plea against LHC verdict: No relief in limitation law if court moved after inordinate delay: SC

Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs

Financial aid for Gwadar fishers only through crossed cheques: govt

Swati files post-arrest bail plea in IHC

Read more stories