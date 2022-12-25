Auto thieves take away 67 vehicles in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Incidents of car lifting have witnessed a sharp increase in the city as auto thieves stole 67 vehicles including motorbikes from different localities of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, the city police also registered over 40 cases of mobile phone snatching and 11 cases of theft including robberies as well as snatching of cash at gunpoint.

Auto thieves remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 67 vehicles including 56 motorbikes and 11 cars.

The 56 motorbikes stolen in the city bore registration numbers: F-2020 of Adnan Esa, AWP-789 of Suliman Mehboob, RIL-3512 of Shaukat Khan, RIO-8041 of Kamran Ameen, RIN-7364 of Muhammad Mustafa, AFN-035 of Muhammad Sajjad, ABM-948 of Syed Qalab Abbas, BRN-497 of Muhammad Mursaleen, AMM-7013 of Usman Ghani, BQP-202 of Safeer Akhtar, BWN-72 of Ubaidur Rehman, BWN-72 of Abdur Rehman, FDN-5549 of Abdul Majid, AEF-7440 of Muhammad Imran, RIP-9744 of Shah Meer Yousaf, DGL-2078 of Khan Gull, ABP-7604 of Abdul Ghafoor, BMQ-509 of Hamza Gull, BNK-8100 of Sadiqu Akbar, RIP-1134 of Muhammad Islam,RIM-2887 of Zainul Abid, ACQ-8339 of Muhammad Sabir, a bike of Muneeb Rahsid, a bike of Asad Ullah, BFR-017 of Wasif Ali, BIQ-650 of Mumeer Muhammad, BDR-277 of Muhammad Nabeel, and RIM-8391 of Muneer Hussain.

Similarly, auto thieves stole bikes including LRU-5378 of Nasir Hussain, AZM-581 of Waqas Khan, RIK-8258 of Amjad Majeed, le-8323 of Mehran Arshad, ABN-8628 of Amjad Ali, BXN-320 of Shehryar Shabeer, besides many other vehicles were also stolen.

