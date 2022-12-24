PCB announces commentary panel for Test series against New Zealand

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures and three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from Monday (December 26).

Bazid Khan, Chris Harris, Danny Morrison (ODIs only), Scott Styris (second test and ODIs), Simon Doull (Tests only), Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis will call action during New Zealand’s historic tour. Sikander Bakht will host the pre- and post-match show, Pitch Side, which will provide the viewers in-depth analysis of the action.

Twenty seven full high definition cameras including buggy cam will beam the action around the world and complete Hawkeye review system will be available for the two series.

The two sides will play the first Test at the National Bank Cricket Arena from December 26. They will travel to Multan for the second Test (3-7 January). These two matches are Pakistan’s final assignment in the ICC World Test Championship.

Pakistan and New Zealand will travel back to Karachi for the three ODIs – on January 10, 12 and 14.

