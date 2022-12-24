AGL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
Bano Qabil programme: CAI director observes interviews at Alkhidmat

Recorder Report Published 24 Dec, 2022 07:24am
KARACHI: Director Charity Australia International (CAI) Rana Wajahat Ali Khan on Friday visited Alkhidmat Head Office to observe the “Bano Qabil” interviews that entered the third day, officials said.

Friday was allocated for interviews on Amazon FBA Virtual Assistant that attracted hundreds of male aspirants. Interviews for boys for Alkhidmat Karachi’s 100 percent free, IT courses based educational programme Bano Qabil are now in their third day.

Rana Wajahat Ali Khan also talked to the candidates about their ambitions and encouraged them to succeed.

He lauded Alkhidmat’s efforts to provide educational and career opportunities to Karachi’s youth at a time when federal and provincial governments have failed in their responsibilities.

He assured Charity Australia International’s support for the Bano Qabil programme and declared that his organization will provide scholarships for deserving students.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said that the response of the city’s youth to Bano Qabil has been overwhelming, showing their interest in the field of IT to make it a career.

Executive Director Rashid Qureshi expressed satisfaction that Alkhidmat is fulfilling its promise of providing IT education and career opportunities to the youth of the city.

