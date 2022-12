HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed Friday slightly lower following a sell-off on Wall Street fuelled by ongoing worries about recession as central banks ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.44 percent, or 86.16 points, to 19,593.06.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.28 percent, or 8.56 points, to 3,045.87, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.28 percent, or 5.56 points, to 1,950.02.

