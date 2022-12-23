AGL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.28%)
ANL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.22%)
AVN 66.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.42%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.42%)
EPCL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
FCCL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.99%)
FFL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.73%)
KEL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.33%)
LOTCHEM 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.43%)
MLCF 21.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.98%)
OGDC 72.77 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
PAEL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PRL 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-5.53%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.03%)
TELE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.68%)
TPL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.22%)
TPLP 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
TREET 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.44%)
TRG 109.76 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-5.08%)
UNITY 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
WAVES 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 3,919 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.58%)
BR30 13,736 Decreased By -243.4 (-1.74%)
KSE100 39,640 Decreased By -279.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 14,618 Decreased By -84.8 (-0.58%)
Christmas will feel very different without Queen Elizabeth, says Britain's Kate

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 01:23pm
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and his wife Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) arrive with their children Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2nd L) and Britain's Prince George of Wales (2nd R), to attend the 'Together At Christmas Carol Service' at Westminster Abbey, in London. Photo: AFP
LONDON: Britain's Princess of Wales paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth at a carol service in Westminster Abbey, saying the royal family's first Christmas without the late monarch would "feel very different".

King Charles, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, joined his son Prince William, Kate and other members of the family at the service in the abbey, where Elizabeth's funeral was held in September. The carol service took place last week and will be broadcast on Saturday.

Kate, who is William's wife and became Princess of Wales after Charles ascended to the throne, hosted the event and dedicated it to Elizabeth and "all those who are sadly no longer with us".

King Charles to make birthday parade debut in June 2023

"So, whilst Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared," Kate said in an introduction to the service. Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 aged 96, after 70 years on the throne.

"Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," she said.

The family presented a united front at the service on Dec. 15 – the same day that the final episodes of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's Netflix documentary series were released.

King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation from mid-2024

Harry, who stepped down from royal duties in 2020, piled fresh criticism on his family in the series, including accusing his older brother William of screaming at him during a summit to discuss his future.

