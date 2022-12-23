US oil may retest support at $77.16

SINGAPORE: U.S. oil may retest a support at $77.16 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $75.14-$76.26 range.

The deep drop on Thursday suggests a completion of a wave c, the third wave of a bounce from the Dec. 9 low of $70.08. The wave b ended at $73.33 which works as a target in next week.

The wave c narrowly missed its target of $81. It is unlikely to extend towards this level, based on the depth of the correction on Thursday.

Resistance is at $79.19, a break above which could lead to a gain into $79.96-$81 range.

Oil steadies as rate hike fears counter tighter U.S. stockpiles

On the daily chart, a black candlestick with a long upper shadow formed on Thursday, after oil failed to reach a resistance at $80.62.

This candle pattern indicates a further slide on Friday. The bounce is being shaped into a rising wedge, which looks like a bearish continuation pattern. It is contracting to a point and may complete next week.