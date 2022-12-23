AGL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.53%)
ANL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
AVN 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.47%)
BOP 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.86%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
EFERT 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
FFL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 5.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
GGGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
GGL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
LOTCHEM 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.13%)
MLCF 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.67%)
OGDC 72.73 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.47%)
PAEL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.56%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PRL 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.89%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.98%)
TPL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.27%)
TPLP 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
TREET 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
TRG 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.14%)
UNITY 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.92%)
WAVES 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,937 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 13,844 Decreased By -136.1 (-0.97%)
KSE100 39,846 Decreased By -73.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 14,685 Decreased By -18.4 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper holds steady amid recession risks, China demand uncertainty

Reuters Published 23 Dec, 2022 10:23am
Follow us

BEIJING: London copper steadied on Friday as investors worries around a global recession and demand uncertainty in top consumer China dragged prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was unchanged at $8,312 a tonne by 0404 GMT, compared with $8,266.50 a tonne, its closing price of the previous week.

While a series of policy measures and hopes of better industrial activities due to easing in China’s COVID policies supported prices, a huge spike in infections in the country have equally weighed on the metals market.

On Friday, the country’s central bank made its biggest weekly liquidity injection into the banking system in nearly two months to counteract the year-end rush for cash.

Against that backdrop, however, the country continues to suffer from the COVID-19 situation as it scrambles with widespreading infections that have resulted in slower logistics and lower operation rates in some producing regions.

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected U.S. job and GDP data on Thursday pointed to labour market strength that could keep the Federal Reserve hawkish for longer, sending the dollar higher.

Copper edges lower as Chinese COVID cases multiply

The market’s focus is also on U.S. economic data due later in the for more clues on interest rate rises by the Fed.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.8% to 65,450 yuan ($9,363.11) a tonne.

“Despite the optimism from policy support, spot trading remains light amid soft demand,” a Chinese copper trader said.

The Yangshan premium, which reflects demand for imported copper into China, fell 73.8% from a multi-year high of $152.50 a tonne hit in October to $40 a tonne on Dec.22.

CITIC Futures forecast a market surplus of 420,000 tonnes next year, reversing from a tight market this year.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out at Chile’s Ventanas port near a refinery and smelter belonging to state-run miner Coldeco, but the company said on Thursday that operations have not been affected by the blaze.

Among other metals, LME aluminium slipped 0.2% to $2,402.50 a tonne, zinc was down 0.4% to $2,936.50, lead climbed 0.5% to $2,227.50, while tin edged 0.1% up to $23,945.

UK-based Global Commodities Holdings (GCH) said on Thursday it would launch a spot trading platform for physically delivered nickel in the first quarter of 2023.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% at 18,650 yuan a tonne, zinc lost 1.3% to 23,150 yuan and nickel retreated by 0.9% to 217,600 yuan, while tin was up 0.3% at 196,610 yuan.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper holds steady amid recession risks, China demand uncertainty

S&P cuts rating on weakening of several metrics

Punjab: politicians wade into deeper, murkier waters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar

Hubco-CPHGC: encashment notice withdrawn, standby LC extended

Reduction in circular debt of gas sector by 70pc: PM directs Petroleum, Finance Divisions to prepare master plan

Oil rises $1 on Russian supply worries; U.S. storm impact in focus

Review delay throws IMF’s EFF off the track?

Trade debts: PQEPC seeks permanent exemption from application of IFRS-9

Super tax to be applicable in TY23 and onwards: SHC

Small traders reject energy conservation plan

Read more stories