Dec 23, 2022
Pakistan

Punjab govt okays Rs220m grant for bar associations

Recorder Report Published 23 Dec, 2022 05:54am
LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a grant of Rs 220 million for different bar associations.

This approval was given in a meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja on Thursday. Provincial Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Secretary Law Akhtar Javed and Secretary Agriculture also attended the meeting.

The grant issued on the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be distributed among the Supreme Court, High Court, district and tehsil bars accordingly.

On this occasion, Basharat Raja expressed the hope that the grant will provide necessary facilities for the lawyers’ community. “This grant will enable the purchase of books and other essential materials for the libraries of the bar associations,” he elaborated. He pledged that all possible resources will be provided for the betterment of lawyers’ community.

Supreme Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab government Basharat Raja Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

